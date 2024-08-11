Türkiye inaugurates Çukurova International Airport

Türkiye inaugurates Çukurova International Airport

ADANA
Türkiye inaugurates Çukurova International Airport

Türkiye’s 58th airport, Çukurova International Airport, was inaugurated in the southern province of Mersin on Aug. 10, with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In addition to passenger transportation, the airport will also have a multiplier effect on the exports of the region, Erdoğan said, noting that it will create 3,000 jobs.

“We will send products from industrial and trade zones such as Mersin Port, Mersin and Adana Organized Industrial Zones, Iskenderun Bay Industrial Facilities and Yumurtalık Free Zone to the whole world via here,” he added.

The agricultural products produced in the Çukurova region will now be easily delivered to customers without delay, while the airport will facilitate businesses’ access to wider markets, according to the president.

They have heavily invested in airport transportation over the past 22 years, Erdoğan said, noting that the number of active airports increased from 26 to 58 over this period and that they aim to increase this number to 61 in 2053.

Çukurova Airport was developed under the build-operate-transfer scheme with a total investment of 244.5 million euros.

The lease revenues from the airport are projected to amount to 297.1 million euros in 25 years.

The airport, which has an annual passenger capacity of 9 million with a terminal area of 110,000 square meters, is also expected to give a boost to tourism activity in the region.

Its main runway stretches 3,500 meters in length and 60 meters in width, while the airport’s apron has a capacity for 48 aircraft.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

    Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

  2. Emergency landing in Çanakkale injures two

    Emergency landing in Çanakkale injures two

  3. Iran's 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

    Iran's 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

  4. EU must mull sanction on 2 Israeli minister: Borrell

    EU must mull sanction on 2 Israeli minister: Borrell

  5. Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts

    Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts
Recommended
Court gives Kaisa more time to restructure debt

Court gives Kaisa more time to restructure debt
X faces privacy complaints in Europe over data use

X faces privacy complaints in Europe over data use
World youth unemployment rate lowest for 15 years: UN

World youth unemployment rate lowest for 15 years: UN
Three years after Taliban return, economic woes loom large in Afghanistan

Three years after Taliban return, economic woes loom large in Afghanistan
Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months

Turkish Airlines carries 49 million passengers in 7 months
Installed solar capacity exceeds 16,000 MW

Installed solar capacity exceeds 16,000 MW
WORLD Irans 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

Iran's former Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who negotiated a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, on Monday announced he had resigned from his new post as vice president.

ECONOMY Court gives Kaisa more time to restructure debt

Court gives Kaisa more time to restructure debt

A Hong Kong court on Monday gave troubled Chinese developer Kaisa four more weeks to work with bondholders to come up with a viable restructuring plan.

SPORTS Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Turkish athletes won a total of eight medals in Paris, leaving the Olympic Games without a gold medal for the first time in 40 years.
﻿