Türkiye implements new strategies to become global hub for tech entrepreneurs

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is rolling out fresh strategies to position itself as a worldwide center for tech entrepreneurs, focusing on expanding companies under its Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge, Tech Visa and Turcorn programs.

The 2026 budget proposal lays out a roadmap to enhance the country's science, technology and innovation capabilities through joint projects, research and development efforts, and support for innovation, all aimed at building a highly competitive tech entrepreneurship ecosystem on the global stage.

Authorities are drafting technology roadmaps to advance the National Technology Initiative strategy, enabling various support mechanisms across multiple sectors.

The number of startups earning the Techno-Entrepreneurship Badge is set to jump from 1,000 this year to 5,000 in 2026, 10,000 in 2027 and 12,000 in 2028.

Firms operating in technology development zones are projected to increase from 12,250 currently to 13,250 next year, 14,500 in 2027 and 15,500 in 2028, while completed projects in these zones will rise to 7,000 in 2026, 7,200 in 2027 and 7,500 in 2028.

Under a product investment support initiative, high-speed charging stations for electric vehicles will expand to 250 in 2026.

The Turcorn 100 program, which offers customized assistance to Turkish unicorns—startups valued at $1 billion or more—currently includes 40 firms, with plans to grow to 80 in 2026, 120 in 2027 and 160 in 2028.

The Tech Visa program targets tech startups with cutting-edge business models, expecting to cover 75 startups in 2026, 100 in 2027 and 125 in 2028.

Industrial partnerships and R&D projects will further strengthen Türkiye's tech and innovation landscape.

R&D personnel are slated to reach 4,000 over the next three years through dedicated support, with active R&D centers growing from 1,360 this year to 1,420 in 2026, 1,458 in 2027 and 1,555 in 2028.

Over the same period, design centers will expand to 424, and technology development zones will number around 108.

 

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
