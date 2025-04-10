Türkiye, Israel begin 'technical talks' to ease Syria tensions

ISTANBUL
Türkiye and Israel launched technical-level talks on April 9 to ease tensions over Syria, Turkish Defense Ministry sources have told local media.

Reports said Turkish and Israeli officials held a meeting in Azerbaijan to establish a deescalation mechanism to "prevent unwanted incidents" in Syria.

“Türkiye's sole objective is to ensure Syria's territorial integrity, stability and security, and to assist in the elimination of terrorism," the sources said.

“All activities to this end are carried out within the scope of the agreement reached between the two states, in accordance with international law and without targeting third countries.

Turkish officials criticized Israel for pursuing a “confrontational foreign policy approach."

“[Israel] tries to create a perception and confusion in the international public opinion with provocative statements as if there is a tension between the two countries,” they said. “It is not possible for Israel to continue on this path it has chosen to cover up its unlawful actions.”

The technical talks is not leading a normalization in ties strained over Israel's war in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on April 9.

"While we are carrying out certain operations in Syria, there needs to be a deconfliction mechanism at a certain point with Israel, which is flying its planes in that region, just like we do with the Americans and the Russians," Fidan told private broadcaster CNN Türk in televised remarks.

Türkiye has suspended all trade with Israel, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "state terror" and "genocide" in Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered himself as a mediator between Israel and Türkiye on April 7.

Trump, speaking alongside key ally Netanyahu at the White House, touted his "great relations" with Erdoğan as an avenue for negotiations.

“Türkiye has no intention to clash with any country in Syria, not only Israel. [However] we cannot watch Syria being subjected to operations and provocations that threaten Türkiye's national security," Fidan said.

“The U.S. needs to fix Netanyahu and draw a line.”

Trump said he can "solve Israel's any problem" with Türkiye.

"I mean, as long as you're reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We have to be reasonable," he told reporters in the Oval Office as he hosted Netanyahu.

For his part, the Israeli premier said he discussed means to prevent a conflict with Türkiye with Trump, calling him the ideal mediator.

Fidan's remarks came after Tel Aviv launched a series of strikes on the Syrian territory. Israeli officials claimed that the targeted areas were locations where Türkiye planned to establish military bases in Syria, adding that the airstrikes was a message to Ankara.

