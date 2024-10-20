Türkiye fighting PKK terror group, not us, says premier of Iraq's KRG

Türkiye fighting PKK terror group, not us, says premier of Iraq's KRG

BAGHDAD
Türkiye fighting PKK terror group, not us, says premier of Iraqs KRG

The prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq highlighted that Türkiye's fight in the region was against the PKK terrorist group.

In an interview with the Erbil-based K24 television channel, Masrour Barzani addressed Türkiye's military operations against the PKK presence in Iraq.

"Türkiye is fighting against PKK, not against us. The existence of PKK is the reason for this war," Barzani said.

"If PKK claims to represent the Kurdish people, it should put an end to this war."

Pointing to the PKK's refusal to recognize the KRG, Barzani emphasized that the terror group prevents locals from accessing their villages and fields.

"PKK sees itself as the ruler of these areas, extorts our people, creates problems for us and kidnaps our youth," he said.

Highlighting this is not a one-sided issue, Barzani said the KRG had prevented the conflict from deepening.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU. PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot attacks in nearby Türkiye.

[HH] Elections

Meanwhile, voting has commenced for the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Regional Government. Approximately two years after being postponed, voters began heading to the polls for the sixth legislative elections.

During the special voting process held on Oct. 18, which included 215,960 security personnel, a participation rate of 97 percent was achieved.

In the election on Oct. 20, there are more than 2.6 million registered voters eligible to cast their ballots.

The elections featured 1,191 candidates, including 368 women. Candidates will compete for a total of 100 parliamentary seats, with five seats allocated for Turkmen, Christian and Armenian communities.

After casting his vote in Erbil, Nechirvan Barzani, the head of KRG, said that his administration has “excellent relations” with Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December
LATEST NEWS

  1. Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

    Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

  2. CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

    CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

  3. Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

    Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

  4. Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

    Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

  5. E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month

    E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month
Recommended
Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce
UN biodiversity summit opens with call for significant funding

UN biodiversity summit opens with call for 'significant' funding
Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership

Moldova narrowly votes for EU membership
King Charles heckled by lawmaker at Australian parliament

King Charles heckled by lawmaker at Australian parliament
US, Canada warships pass through Taiwan Strait

US, Canada warships pass through Taiwan Strait
Seoul demands immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops in Russia

Seoul demands 'immediate withdrawal' of North Korean troops in Russia
WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care

WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care
WORLD Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East on Monday on a new push for an elusive Gaza ceasefire two weeks before U.S. elections, seeing a new opportunity from Israel's killing of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar.
ECONOMY Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge, Türkiye’s largest entrepreneurship event, will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 18-19 under the theme of "Lead the Future.”

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿