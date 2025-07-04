Türkiye eyes tourism boom in Hakkari’s Cilo via ‘terror-free’ initiative

HAKKARI

The Turkish government has unveiled an ambitious tourism initiative in the eastern province of Hakkari as part of its “Terror-Free Türkiye” vision, aiming to transform the city’s Cilo Mountains into a hub for winter sports, nature activities and cultural festivals.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has visited the region recently, accompanied by top cultural officials, including State Opera and Ballet Director Tan Sağtürk and Turkish State Theatres Director Tamer Karadağlı.

During the visit, Ersoy inspected the Cilo Mountains and outlined a multi-pronged strategy to boost tourism in the area, which was once largely inaccessible due to security concerns.

The “Terror-Free Türkiye” policy refers to the government’s campaign to eliminate terrorist threats and reintegrate previously unstable regions into the country’s economic and cultural life.

As part of such efforts, plans for two new tourism zones covering the Cilo, Kamışlı and Yüksekova areas have been proposed, according to the minister.

These zones will witness the construction of new hotels, accommodation facilities and social infrastructure designed to support year-round tourism.

One of the region’s most valuable assets is its long winter season, offering up to six months of consistent snow cover.

The Mergabütan Ski Resort will be upgraded, and alternative winter activities, such as horse-drawn sledding, snowshoeing and ice climbing, will be introduced.

In warmer months, the region will offer visitors trekking routes on the Cilo and Sat Mountains, and cultural tourism in sites such as the Gevaruk Plateau, which is home to ancient rock carvings.

To attract international attention, the ministry will also promote the region through the official digital tourism platform Go Türkiye.

The campaign will highlight the area's glaciers, lakes and unique landscape.

Cultural initiatives will also play a major role in the region’s transformation, as the State Opera and Ballet has added Hakkari to its annual opera and ballet festival, with plans to stage performances and discover young local talent.