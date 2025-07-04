Türkiye eyes tourism boom in Hakkari’s Cilo via ‘terror-free’ initiative

Türkiye eyes tourism boom in Hakkari’s Cilo via ‘terror-free’ initiative

HAKKARI
Türkiye eyes tourism boom in Hakkari’s Cilo via ‘terror-free’ initiative

The Turkish government has unveiled an ambitious tourism initiative in the eastern province of Hakkari as part of its “Terror-Free Türkiye” vision, aiming to transform the city’s Cilo Mountains into a hub for winter sports, nature activities and cultural festivals.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has visited the region recently, accompanied by top cultural officials, including State Opera and Ballet Director Tan Sağtürk and Turkish State Theatres Director Tamer Karadağlı.

During the visit, Ersoy inspected the Cilo Mountains and outlined a multi-pronged strategy to boost tourism in the area, which was once largely inaccessible due to security concerns.

The “Terror-Free Türkiye” policy refers to the government’s campaign to eliminate terrorist threats and reintegrate previously unstable regions into the country’s economic and cultural life.

As part of such efforts, plans for two new tourism zones covering the Cilo, Kamışlı and Yüksekova areas have been proposed, according to the minister.

These zones will witness the construction of new hotels, accommodation facilities and social infrastructure designed to support year-round tourism.

One of the region’s most valuable assets is its long winter season, offering up to six months of consistent snow cover.

The Mergabütan Ski Resort will be upgraded, and alternative winter activities, such as horse-drawn sledding, snowshoeing and ice climbing, will be introduced.

In warmer months, the region will offer visitors trekking routes on the Cilo and Sat Mountains, and cultural tourism in sites such as the Gevaruk Plateau, which is home to ancient rock carvings.

To attract international attention, the ministry will also promote the region through the official digital tourism platform Go Türkiye.

The campaign will highlight the area's glaciers, lakes and unique landscape.

Cultural initiatives will also play a major role in the region’s transformation, as the State Opera and Ballet has added Hakkari to its annual opera and ballet festival, with plans to stage performances and discover young local talent.

terror free,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

    Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

  2. Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

    Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

  3. Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

    Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

  4. Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

  5. Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

    Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police
Recommended
Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects
Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police
İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case

İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case
Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed

Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed
Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented adequately in Iraq

Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented 'adequately' in Iraq
PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says

PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says
WORLD Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on July 4 said the army must draw up a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿