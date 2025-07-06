Türkiye extends condolences to families of flood victims in US

Türkiye extends condolences to families of flood victims in US

ANKARA
Türkiye extends condolences to families of flood victims in US

Türkiye on Saturday extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods in the U.S. state of Texas.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the recent floods in Texas, USA,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement expressed condolences to the families of those who died and to the people of the US.

The flooding in Texas, which has claimed at least 27 lives, began late Thursday and lasted into the early hours of Friday, as heavy rains engulfed the Guadalupe River, pushing it to a crest of more than 39 feet (11.8 meters), surpassing the region's second-largest modern flood in 1987.

The sheriff's office described the situation as "an extremely active scene, countywide," and spokesperson Clint Morris stated that it could be a once-in-a-lifetime flood.

Patrick, who is currently serving as acting governor, said 400 rescue personnel had been deployed.

Texas ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

    Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

  2. North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

    North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

  3. Trump slams Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'

    Trump slams Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'

  4. Value of ‘under the mattress gold’ estimated at $500 billion

    Value of ‘under the mattress gold’ estimated at $500 billion

  5. Monitoring program spurs surge in corporate tax declarations

    Monitoring program spurs surge in corporate tax declarations
Recommended
Lion escapes wildlife park, injures local man

Lion escapes wildlife park, injures local man
Aspiring doctors observe real-life surgeries through university-led project

Aspiring doctors observe real-life surgeries through university-led project
Türkiye seeks to attract health tourists with detox, healing camps

Türkiye seeks to attract health tourists with detox, healing camps
Oil-wrestling tradition lives on as thousands gather for 664th Kırkpınar in Edirne

Oil-wrestling tradition lives on as thousands gather for 664th Kırkpınar in Edirne
Fidan reaffirms Türkiye’s push for diplomacy at BRICS summit

Fidan reaffirms Türkiye’s push for diplomacy at BRICS summit
Türkiye breaks record in agricultural output, enters world’s top 7

Türkiye breaks record in agricultural output, enters world’s top 7
Eight soldiers martyred in methane gas incident in northern Iraq

Eight soldiers martyred in methane gas incident in northern Iraq
WORLD Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

Desperate search for missing girls as nearly 80 dead in Texas floods

Rescuers in Texas raced against time Sunday to find dozens of missing people, including children, swept away by flash floods that killed at least 78 people, with forecasters warning of new deluges.
ECONOMY North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

North Korea bars Western influencers from trade fair tour

North Korea has barred Western influencers from joining a delegation of tourists to an international trade fair in October, a China-based tour operator told AFP Monday.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿