Türkiye extends condolences to families of flood victims in US

ANKARA

Türkiye on Saturday extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods in the U.S. state of Texas.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the recent floods in Texas, USA,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement expressed condolences to the families of those who died and to the people of the US.

The flooding in Texas, which has claimed at least 27 lives, began late Thursday and lasted into the early hours of Friday, as heavy rains engulfed the Guadalupe River, pushing it to a crest of more than 39 feet (11.8 meters), surpassing the region's second-largest modern flood in 1987.

The sheriff's office described the situation as "an extremely active scene, countywide," and spokesperson Clint Morris stated that it could be a once-in-a-lifetime flood.

Patrick, who is currently serving as acting governor, said 400 rescue personnel had been deployed.