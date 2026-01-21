Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

ANKARA
Türkiye expects the first Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets it acquired from Qatar to arrive by the end of February, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

Ankara held a trilateral meeting in Doha with Qatari and British officials regarding the procurement of the aircraft, the ministry said on Jan. 21.

Air Force Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu traveled to the Qatari capital, where he held talks with his counterparts.

Türkiye has previously announced plans to purchase 12 Eurofighter Typhoons currently in service with the Qatari Air Force as part of its broader fighter jet acquisition program.

Following the completion of negotiations, the delivery of the first aircraft is expected by late February.

Training programs for Turkish pilots on the Eurofighter platform have also begun, according to sources.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is produced by a consortium of Europe’s major defense companies, including the U.K.-based BAE Systems, Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.

Earlier, Türkiye signed a contract with the United Kingdom to procure 20 Eurofighter Typhoons. In addition, Ankara is also expected to purchase each 12 aircraft from the inventory of the Royal Air Force of Oman.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled that the U.S. might soon lift the ban on sales of F-35s to Ankara.

During Trump’s first term, the U.S. removed NATO ally Türkiye from the next-generation fighter program after Türkiye purchased an air defense system from Russia.

While it has been excluded from receiving F-35s, Türkiye has been looking elsewhere to bolster its air force, including Eurofighter Typhoons and U.S.-made F-16s. It is developing its own fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet, which is expected to enter service in 2028.

 

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
