Türkiye embarks on multilayered energy transformation strategy: Minister

Türkiye embarks on multilayered energy transformation strategy: Minister

ISTANBUL
Türkiye embarks on multilayered energy transformation strategy: Minister

Türkiye is working to implement a multidimensional, multilayered and unique energy transformation strategy, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council’s regional conference on clean and secure energy conference in Istanbul, the minister said that the country’s renewable energy strategy for 2035 may be unveiled soon.

In line with the decarbonization target, Türkiye is focusing on five main areas in its long-term energy planning, according to Bayraktar.

“These are renewable energy, energy efficiency, nuclear energy, natural gas as a transition fuel and mines for energy transformation,” he explained.

Reminding that Türkiye ranks fifth in Europe and 11th in the world in renewable energy, Bayraktar said, “We have identified renewable energy as the area of development and the area with the highest potential for our country until 2053, the date we set the net zero emission target.”

Türkiye has a very ambitious renewable energy program that will cover the next 12 years, the minister added.

“We want to add 5,000 megawatts of solar and wind to our existing installed capacity each year. Thus, by 2035, we aim to increase our current installed capacity of 30,000 megawatts to 90,000 megawatts,” Bayraktar said.

Türkiye reduced energy consumption by 14 percent with the action plan implemented between 2017 and 2023 in energy efficiency, he noted.

“We unveiled the Second Energy Efficiency Action Plan covering the years 2024-2030, which foresees a total investment of around $20 billion by the public and private sectors. We will reduce energy consumption by 16 percent and thus lower carbon emissions by 100 million tons,” Bayraktar said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

    Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

  2. Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

    Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

  3. Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

    Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

  4. Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

    Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

  5. Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

    Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
Recommended
Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey
Net income of listed automotive companies down 40 percent

Net income of listed automotive companies down 40 percent
Retail sales volume increases more than 13 percent in August

Retail sales volume increases more than 13 percent in August
Türkiye posts $4.3 billion of current account surplus

Türkiye posts $4.3 billion of current account surplus
Turkic nations set to cooperate in fintech business

Turkic nations set to cooperate in fintech business
TD Bank to pay $3 billion in money-laundering settlement

TD Bank to pay $3 billion in money-laundering settlement

Musk unveils Tesla’s robotaxi, pledges it before 2027

Musk unveils Tesla’s robotaxi, pledges it 'before 2027'
WORLD Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿