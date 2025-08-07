Türkiye drafts emergency action plans for 8 lakes at risk of drought

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has launched a comprehensive effort to tackle the growing risk of drought in several of the country’s freshwater lakes, with emergency action plans to be prepared for eight key bodies of water.

The initiative focuses on lakes Eber, Akşehir, Bafa, Beyşehir, Burdur, İznik, Sapanca and Seyfe, all of which have experienced falling water levels, degraded water quality and habitat loss in recent years.

Following the initial eight lakes, authorities seek to expand the initiative to other natural lakes across Türkiye that face similar risks.

They also plan to establish a drought forecast and early warning system, which will help notify farmers and institutions in advance of drought conditions.

Climate change, rapid population growth, industrial expansion and environmental degradation have intensified pressure on Türkiye’s freshwater resources.

Without stronger conservation measures, the country could face serious water scarcity by 2030, experts warn.