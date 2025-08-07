Türkiye develops smart street lighting with charging, internet, safety features

Türkiye develops smart street lighting with charging, internet, safety features

ANKARA
Türkiye develops smart street lighting with charging, internet, safety features

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced that a state-owned company has developed a prototype smart street lighting system designed to meet citizens’ charging and internet needs while enhancing urban safety.

According to a ministry statement, the device is equipped with LED lighting, charging units for electric vehicles and wheelchairs, security cameras, a digital information display, a wireless internet access point and USB phone charging ports.

Once mass production begins, electric cars, wheelchairs and devices such as phones and tablets will be able to connect directly to street lighting units for charging.

The smart street lighting system also features an air quality sensor to monitor environmental conditions. Residents will be able to access real-time news, traffic updates and weather forecasts through the device’s digital display.

In addition, its built-in cameras will contribute to urban security, while an Emergency Announcement System will alert the public during disasters or emergencies.

Officials from the company, Turkish Electromechanical Industry Corporation (TEMSAN), said the project aims not only to ensure efficient energy use but also to make daily life easier for citizens.

“With the smart street lighting project, we aim to both use energy efficiently and facilitate people’s lives,” said project engineer İpek Asay and engineer Tuğba Aydın Kart in a joint statement.

Development work on the prototype continues, with plans to expand the system’s functions before moving toward large-scale production.

Once operational, the multifunctional street lights could mark a step forward in integrating public infrastructure with smart city technologies.

lightning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says would meet Putin without Zelensky sit-down

Trump says would meet Putin without Zelensky sit-down
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says would meet Putin without Zelensky sit-down

    Trump says would meet Putin without Zelensky sit-down

  2. Israel says army will 'take control' of Gaza City

    Israel says army will 'take control' of Gaza City

  3. Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

    Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

  4. Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

  5. Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

    Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party
Recommended
Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice
Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party
Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power
Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG

Turkish top diplomat due in Syria amid unease over SDG
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine war
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdoğan

No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdoğan
WORLD Trump says would meet Putin without Zelensky sit-down

Trump says would meet Putin without Zelensky sit-down

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would meet with Vladimir Putin for upcoming talks on the Ukraine war even if the Russian leader had not sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿