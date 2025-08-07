Türkiye develops smart street lighting with charging, internet, safety features

ANKARA

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced that a state-owned company has developed a prototype smart street lighting system designed to meet citizens’ charging and internet needs while enhancing urban safety.

According to a ministry statement, the device is equipped with LED lighting, charging units for electric vehicles and wheelchairs, security cameras, a digital information display, a wireless internet access point and USB phone charging ports.

Once mass production begins, electric cars, wheelchairs and devices such as phones and tablets will be able to connect directly to street lighting units for charging.

The smart street lighting system also features an air quality sensor to monitor environmental conditions. Residents will be able to access real-time news, traffic updates and weather forecasts through the device’s digital display.

In addition, its built-in cameras will contribute to urban security, while an Emergency Announcement System will alert the public during disasters or emergencies.

Officials from the company, Turkish Electromechanical Industry Corporation (TEMSAN), said the project aims not only to ensure efficient energy use but also to make daily life easier for citizens.

“With the smart street lighting project, we aim to both use energy efficiently and facilitate people’s lives,” said project engineer İpek Asay and engineer Tuğba Aydın Kart in a joint statement.

Development work on the prototype continues, with plans to expand the system’s functions before moving toward large-scale production.

Once operational, the multifunctional street lights could mark a step forward in integrating public infrastructure with smart city technologies.