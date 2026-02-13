Türkiye detains 93 tax inspectors in FETÖ crackdown

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities have detained 93 tax inspectors in coordinated raids carried out across 11 of the country’s 81 provinces in an investigation targeting the FETÖ terrorist organization, officials said on Feb. 13.

Prosecutors said the suspects include both active-duty and previously dismissed personnel from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Investigators say that the group used public payphones and prepaid calling cards to maintain covert communication, a method Turkish authorities say has been commonly employed by members of the organization.

Officials also cited witness statements from cooperating suspects indicating that the individuals took part in organizational activities.

One of the suspects was found to be abroad during the operation.

After a failed coup attempt in 2016, Türkiye designated FETÖ as a terrorist group.

Since then, tens of thousands of people accused of links to the organization have been removed from public service, while operations aimed at capturing alleged members continue both nationwide and abroad.

﻿