Türkiye detains 11 over fire at ski resort hotel as death toll rises to 78

BOLU
Authorities in Türkiye have detained 11 people as part of an investigation into a fire that broke out at a ski resort hotel in northern Bolu province as the death toll rose to 78, officials said Wednesday.

The blaze erupted Tuesday around 3.30 a.m. local time (0030GMT) in the restaurant area of the Kartalkaya Ski Resort Hotel, quickly spreading throughout the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.

Seventeen of the injured have been discharged from hospitals while one remains in intensive care, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu told reporters

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is conducting a comprehensive investigation.

"Currently, 11 people have been detained as part of the investigation, including Bolu Municipality's deputy mayor responsible for the fire department, the municipality's fire chief, the hotel owner, the company’s general manager and the hotel manager," Tunc wrote on X.

He added that a team of seven experts continues to examine the scene to determine the cause of the fire and assess any negligence.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the investigation's scope, saying efforts are underway to hold all responsible parties accountable.

The fire, which took over 10 hours to bring under control, prompted the deployment of emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units and medical personnel supported by helicopters. Cooling operations at the site are still ongoing.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences, stressing that the incident is "being thoroughly investigated, and necessary steps will be taken to hold those responsible accountable."

Many world leaders, including European Union officials and those from neighboring countries, have also extended condolences to Türkiye and the victims' families.

Kartalkaya, located in Bolu province, is one of Türkiye’s leading winter tourism destinations, attracting thousands of visitors during the ski season.

