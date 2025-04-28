Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

ANKARA
Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

Türkiye on Monday denied claims that Turkish ports would be open to Greek Cypriot ships in exchange for facilitating EU visas for businesspeople.

“The claims in the Greek Cypriot press that our ports would open to Greek Cypriot ships in exchange for facilitating EU visas for our businesspeople are fictitious,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said on X.

Türkiye objects to the Greek Cypriot Administration posing as the government for the entire island, ignoring its neighbor, the Turkish Cyprus.

In a 2004 referendum, the Greek Cypriot Administration rejected a U.N. plan for uniting the island, just before the administration joined the EU later that year, falsely claiming to represent the entire island.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

    Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

  2. Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

    Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

  3. Saudi Arabia imposes 10-year entry ban over Hajj visa violations

    Saudi Arabia imposes 10-year entry ban over Hajj visa violations

  4. Dozens detained over calls for unauthorized May Day protests in Istanbul

    Dozens detained over calls for unauthorized May Day protests in Istanbul

  5. Greece to ask EU for fiscal flexibility on defense spending

    Greece to ask EU for fiscal flexibility on defense spending
Recommended
Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president
Dozens detained over calls for unauthorized May Day protests in Istanbul

Dozens detained over calls for unauthorized May Day protests in Istanbul
Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara

Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara
Deputy FM to address ICJ on Israel’s legal obligations

Deputy FM to address ICJ on Israel’s legal obligations
Türkiye to join Three Seas Initiative as strategic partner

Türkiye to join Three Seas Initiative as strategic partner
Erdoğan, Meloni hold talks to boost Türkiye-Italy ties

Erdoğan, Meloni hold talks to boost Türkiye-Italy ties
Ankara’s Republic-era urban planning gains UNESCO recognition

Ankara’s Republic-era urban planning gains UNESCO recognition
WORLD Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

A Syria war monitor on April 29 said nine people including six Druze fighters were killed in sectarian clashes near Damascus, as authorities blamed "gunmen" and vowed to pursue those involved.
ECONOMY Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for the economic program is still strong, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the essence of the program is disinflation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿