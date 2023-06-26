Türkiye breaks daily export record

Türkiye breaks daily export record

ISTANBUL
Türkiye breaks daily export record

Türkiye’s exports have hit $2.12 billion on June 23, marking an highest figure on record on a daily basis, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said.

The daily record export revenue, achieved despite the slowdown in global economy and trade, proved the Turkish exporters’ resilience and dynamism, commented Bolat on Twitter.

He noted that the Eurozone PMI retreated to 43.6, while it fell to a 37-month low of 41 in Germany, which is Türkiye’s largest export market.

Bolat recalled that the country’s annual export revenue was $1.75 billion in 1977.

Türkiye’s exports increased more than 14 percent year-on-year to $21.7 billion in May, after plunging 17 percent in the previous month.

Exports to Germany amounted to $1.8 billion last month, the foreign trade data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) released last week.

In the January-May period, exports to Germany stood at $8.9 billion.

In the first five months of 2023, the European Union absorbed 42 percent - or $43.2 billion - of Türkiye’s exports.

From January to May, the country’s export revenues inched up 0.1 percent from a year earlier to $102.5 billion.

Imports grew 15.5 percent in May year-on-year, leading to a 17.6 percent increase in the foreign trade deficit to $12.6 billion.

In the January-May period imports rose by 8.8 percent to $159 billion, while the foreign trade gap widened 29.3 percent to $56 billion.

“Our priority in the upcoming period is to ensure a healthy economic expansion and reduce external pressures which harm macroeconomic stability by keeping the pace of sustainable growth in value-added exports and to reduce imports,” Bolat also said.

A favorable environment will be created for investors, the minister added.

ARTS & LIFE Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on real clothes

Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

    Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

  2. ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

    ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

  3. Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

    Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

  4. Türkiye breaks daily export record

    Türkiye breaks daily export record

  5. Demand for rental housing rising fast

    Demand for rental housing rising fast
Recommended
German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty

German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty
Dutch to shut taps at quake-hit gas field in October

Dutch to shut taps at quake-hit gas field in October
Hoteliers struggling to find workers amid labor shortage

Hoteliers struggling to find workers amid labor shortage
Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality
Demand for rental housing rising fast

Demand for rental housing rising fast
AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe

AI chip giant Nvidia may invest in Europe
WORLD Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.

ECONOMY Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced a measure aimed at simplifying its micro and macroprudential framework.

SPORTS Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on June 24 ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.