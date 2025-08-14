Türkiye-Botswana ties based on 'mutual respect': Fidan

ANKARA

Türkiye's foreign minister said Wednesday that the country has made significant progress in its relations with the African continent “on the basis of mutual respect and the win-win principle."

Hakan Fidan made the remarks at a joint news conference with Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs Phenyo Butale following their meeting at the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Noting that this was Butale’s second visit to Türkiye this year, he said he hosted his counterpart in April during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“Our relations with the continent have now turned into a partnership policy. Today, our flag is flying in almost all African countries,” he said.

Fidan said Türkiye aims to further strengthen its relations with Africa at next year’s planned 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit, expressing confidence in the support of African partners such as Botswana.

He said that Türkiye is taking determined steps to enhance cooperation with Botswana in all areas, noting that the opening of Türkiye’s embassy in Gaborone in 2014 gave significant momentum to bilateral ties.

He told his counterpart that Türkiye is ready to provide the necessary support for Botswana to open an embassy in Türkiye.

“Our economic cooperation with Botswana holds great potential. We aim to hold the 3rd Meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission in Gaborone in the coming period,” he added.

Fidan emphasized that Butale joined Monday’s Türkiye-Botswana Business Council Meeting in Ankara, highlighting the importance of boosting trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation to support Botswana’s economic growth and connectivity.

He said Türkiye and Botswana had just signed new agreements and aim to conclude more for mutual benefit, adding that defense industry cooperation is also planned. He noted that Türkiye will continue offering scholarships to Botswana students and welcomed their preference for studying in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In response to press questions, Fidan added: “Türkiye continues to play a constructive role in resolving conflicts and disputes in Africa,” noting that over the past 22 years, the country has taken major steps in its Africa outreach, using all foreign policy tools in a coordinated, professional manner.

He added that Turkish embassies, now operating in 44 African countries, have been at the forefront of this policy, placing Türkiye among the top nations in terms of diplomatic presence on the continent.

Fidan said nearly 100 agreements have been signed in military and security fields, the Turkish Maarif Foundation operates over 230 schools, and around 150 agreements have been signed on trade and economic issues.

He said Türkiye’s trade volume with the African continent rose from $4.3 billion in 2002 to $36.6 billion in 2024, representing an almost ninefold increase.

As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of International Affairs of the Republic of Botswana was signed.

Butale emphasized that cooperation in Africa is being developed on the basis of the win-win principle and conveyed the message that steps are being taken to enhance South-South cooperation within this framework.

Recalling that Türkiye has opened an embassy in his country, he indicated that they too will establish a presence in Ankara as soon as possible.

He said they support Türkiye’s peace efforts in the international arena and act in coordination. He also noted that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is actively implementing various projects in the region, aiming for sustainable development across the continent.

Gaza

Fidan further said that painful historical experiences bring nations closer together.

“Today, Botswana stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people against Israel’s occupation and genocide policies. The strong support of countries that were among the first to recognize the State of Palestine gives hope to us all,” he added.

Fidan said peace in the Middle East hinges on a two-state solution, welcomed recent recognitions of Palestine and noted Türkiye’s active diplomacy for a Gaza ceasefire, aid access and lasting peace.

He said that Türkiye, as chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Foreign Ministers’ Council, has called for a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in the coming days to address Israel’s decision to expand its operation in Gaza.

“The biggest problem, the biggest threat in Gaza right now is that two million people are grappling with hunger. This is Israel’s policy — using hunger to try to force people into exile and displacement,” he said.