Türkiye big growth boom waiting to happen: IIF’s Brooks

  • July 16 2022 07:00:00

Türkiye big growth boom waiting to happen: IIF’s Brooks

ISTANBUL
Türkiye big growth boom waiting to happen: IIF’s Brooks

Türkiye is a big growth boom waiting to happen, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

“Net exports, the difference between exports and imports, have been a positive growth driver for over a year, a sign just how competitive Türkiye’s export sector has become. All that’s needed is macro stability and Türkiye will boom!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Türkiye is one of the few emerging markets where exports boom, only Türkiye has consistently positive contributions, he added. “Better days are coming.”

In another tweet, Brooks commented on commodity prices, saying that “winners versus losers in the global commodity price shock. Biggest winners: Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Brazil. Biggest losers: Argentina, Chile and Colombia. The list of losers is deeply worrying. These are commodity exporters that should be doing well.”

Türkiye’s exports grew by 18.5 percent to stand at $23.4 billion in June, according to the preliminary data from the Trade Ministry.

Imports amounted to $31.6 billion in the month and the energy was the largest item at $8.1 billion in overall imports, said Trade Minister Mehmet Muş.

“Exports will remain the main driver of economic growth,” Muş said.

Excluding energy imports, the exports-to-imports coverage ratio was 93.4 percent last month.

In the first half of the year, the country’s export revenues grew 20 percent on an annual basis to hit $125.9 billion.

Türkiye’s economy grew by 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to January-March last year. The rate of growth in the first months of this year, however, eased from the 9.1 percent expansion recorded in the final quarter of 2021. Last year the Turkish economy grew 11 percent.

ARTS & LIFE Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

    Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Are we going forward or backward?

    Are we going forward or backward?

  4. Zaatari talks about archive

    Zaatari talks about archive

  5. Ball once again in president’s court

    Ball once again in president’s court
Recommended
Union announces another major UK rail strike in late July

Union announces another major UK rail strike in late July
BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments
German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff

German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff
European car sales slump 14% in first half

European car sales slump 14% in first half
Finance Minister Nebati in Bali for G20 meeting

Finance Minister Nebati in Bali for G20 meeting
Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights

Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights
WORLD Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

ECONOMY BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

Two U.S. agencies fined Bank of America a total of $225 million on charges it wrongfully froze unemployment and other public benefit programs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.