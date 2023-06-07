Türkiye becomes committee member against illicit trafficking

ANKARA

Türkiye has been elected as a member of the Subsidiary Committee of the Meeting of States Parties to the “UNESCO 1970 Convention,” which is an international treaty to combat the illegal trade in cultural items.

Türkiye’s membership in the committee will work to promote the protection of cultural assets and their return to their homelands.

Four-year membership

Membership elections were held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris with the participation of 145 contracting countries. Türkiye’s membership in the committee, which is important in terms of promoting the protection of cultural assets and their return to their lands, will continue for four years.

The draft, submitted by Türkiye about authorizing UNESCO regarding the prevention of social media posts that encourage the smuggling and destruction of cultural properties, has been accepted with the support of many member countries.

Yahya Coşkun, deputy director general of Cultural Heritage and Museums, said that the 1970 UNESCO Convention is the most important legal text in the field of preventing the trafficking of cultural assets and their destruction.

“The persistent efforts of Türkiye for many years bear fruit both at home and abroad. Our experience leads us to act together with all countries and to mobilize new opportunities with them. This decision was made under the leadership of Türkiye and with the support of many countries. It has been a very special and important task not only for us but also for all countries suffering from the smuggling of cultural property in all the countries,” he said.