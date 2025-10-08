Türkiye appeals ECHR ruling on Demirtaş case

Türkiye appeals ECHR ruling on Demirtaş case

ANKARA
Türkiye appeals ECHR ruling on Demirtaş case

Türkiye has appealed a European Court of Human Rights ruling that found a violation in the arrest of former Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş, asking for the case to be re-examined.

 

The appeal, filed on Oct. 7, comes a day before the deadline for challenging the July 8 ruling. The case will now be referred to the ECHR’s Grand Chamber for a final decision.

 

Demirtaş was sentenced in May to 42 years in prison in connection with a 2014 case on deadly protests that erupted in eastern Türkiye during the ISIL crisis in the Syrian town of Kobani, known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic. His former co-chair, Figen Yüksekdağ, received a sentence of 30 years and three months.

 

A total of 108 defendants were tried in the case, with 12 acquitted. The charges included murder, looting, wounding public officials, desecrating the national flag and attempting to undermine state unity. Demirtaş has been in prison since November 2016.

 

The ECHR first ruled in 2018 that Demirtaş’s continued detention violated his rights, although it accepted that his initial arrest was based on reasonable suspicion. The court reaffirmed its decision in 2020, stating that Türkiye had failed to provide sufficient justification for keeping him behind bars.

 

In its latest ruling in July, the ECHR again concluded that Demirtaş’s arrest within the scope of the Kobani case was unlawful. The Turkish government’s appeal seeks to overturn that finding.

 

Tülay Hatimoğulları, co-chair of the HDP's successor Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), criticized the move on Oct. 7, saying the appeal amounted to "insisting on lawlessness and harming social peace and justice."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

    Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

  2. Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

  3. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

  4. Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

    Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

  5. Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

    Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series
Recommended
Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry
L’Étape Türkiye by Tour de France returns to unite amateur cyclists

L’Étape Türkiye by Tour de France returns to unite amateur cyclists
Ulubey Canyon unveils virtual flight experience for visitors

Ulubey Canyon unveils virtual flight experience for visitors
Wildfires destroy 80,000 hectares across Türkiye this year

Wildfires destroy 80,000 hectares across Türkiye this year
Turkish scientist knighted by Italy for ear surgery breakthroughs

Turkish scientist knighted by Italy for ear surgery breakthroughs
18 Turkish citizens detained on freedom flotilla set to return Friday: Foreign Ministry

18 Turkish citizens detained on freedom flotilla set to return Friday: Foreign Ministry
Palestinians must lead Gaza reconstruction: FM Fidan

Palestinians must lead Gaza reconstruction: FM Fidan
WORLD Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿