Türkiye among nations facing brunt of Mediterranean drought: Report

ISTANBUL

Drought is exacerbating across the Mediterranean, with Türkiye, Spain and Morocco most prominently bearing the brunt of the crisis, according to a new international report.

Described as a “slow-moving global catastrophe,” the 2023–2025 drought assessment, primed by the U.S. National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC) and the U.N. Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), found that some of the most extensive and devastating droughts in recorded history have occurred during the previous two years.

Consequences include record crop losses, shrinking water reserves and increased energy insecurity, with Mediterranean nations acting as a warning sign for the rest of the world.

“The Mediterranean countries represent canaries in the coal mine for all modern economies,” said Dr. Mark Svoboda, director of the NDMC and co-author of the report.

Türkiye is already seeing the effects, with the report labeling the country as one of “Europe's drought hotspots.”

Long-term drought has accelerated groundwater depletion, triggering dangerous sinkholes and reducing the long-term capacity of aquifers in the country.

“The struggles experienced by Spain, Morocco and Türkiye to secure water, food and energy under persistent drought offer a preview of water futures under unchecked global warming,” Svoboda added.

Recent weeks, filled with soaring temperatures nationwide, have added to the pressure.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, temperatures across the country are forecast to soar well above seasonal norms in the upcoming days.

Cities such as İzmir, Aydın, Muğla and Diyarbakır could see highs of 44 degrees Celsius, the weather bureau said.

In the capital Ankara, temperatures are expected to climb to 37–38 degrees by the end of the week, while Istanbul may see 35 degrees.

The agency warned that the risk of wildfires is high in areas where intense heat coincides with low humidity and strong winds.

While localized rain is expected in parts of the northeastern provinces such as Artvin, Trabzon and Rize, most of the country will remain dry and extremely hot.