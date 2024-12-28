Türkiye allows DEM party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

Türkiye allows DEM party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

ANKARA
Türkiye allows DEM party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

Türkiye's Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced Friday that the pro-PKK Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has been granted permission to visit Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned founder of the PKK terrorist group.

A delegation from DEM party is due on Saturday to visit Öcalan, who is serving life on a prison island off Istanbul, a party source said.

"The delegation left in the morning," the source told AFP, without elaborating how they would travel to the island for security reasons.

The delegation, comprising Istanbul Deputy Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Van Deputy Pervin Buldan, is set to travel to Imralı Island this weekend, weather permitting. Öcalan has been serving a life sentence on the island since 1999.

This move follows a historic call in October by the People's Alliance, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Devlet Bahçeli's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to end decades of PKK terrorism. Bahçeli suggested allowing Öcalan to speak in Parliament and be eligible for parole, a proposal Erdoğan endorsed as a potential "window of opportunity" for a terror-free Turkey.

Öcalan has conditionally accepted this unprecedented offer. His nephew, Ömer Öcalan, a DEM Party member, quoted the PKK leader as saying, "If the conditions are right, I have the theoretical and practical power to move this process from the level of conflict and violence to a political and legal level."

The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the United States, has been at the center of a long-standing conflict in the region.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Police uncover ISILs funding network in Türkiyes Aegean region

Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region
LATEST NEWS

  1. Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region

    Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region

  2. CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

    CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

  3. Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

    Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

  4. Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

    Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

  5. Syrian authorities ramp up pursuit of Assad’s loyalists

    Syrian authorities ramp up pursuit of Assad’s loyalists
Recommended
Police uncover ISILs funding network in Türkiyes Aegean region

Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region
CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

CHP holds major rally in push for early elections
DEM Party delegation meets jailed PKK leader

DEM Party delegation meets jailed PKK leader
Erdoğan vows to launch social housing campaign

Erdoğan vows to launch social housing campaign
Türkiye neutralized 3,038 terrorists in 2024

Türkiye 'neutralized' 3,038 terrorists in 2024
PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken

PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken
WORLD Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

A private Israeli broadcaster, in an investigative report aired late on Dec. 28, revealed new information about the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following the government's lifting of censorship on the case, claiming a bomb was planted in his room.

ECONOMY Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

The acquisition of Italian giant Piaggio Aerospace by the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle producer Baykar marks a milestone for the Turkish aviation industry, according to experts.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿