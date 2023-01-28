Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets

Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets

ISTANBUL
Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets

Türkiye’s total exports were $226.5 billion in 2022. The interest of purchasing delegations in Türkiye, which has recently increased both its market and product diversity with its export-based growth policy, is also high.

The increasing demand of procurement committees in many business lines, especially in the textile, grain, leather, footwear and chemistry sectors, draws attention.

While the exporters drew attention to their demands for competitive exchange rates and access to finance; they state that the increase in the exchange rate is important in reaching the record export target expected in 2023.

Germany had the largest share in 2022 exports with $18.9 billion. The United States followed Germany with $14.3 billion. The United Kingdom is in third place with $12.2 billion.

Exporters, who increased their meetings with U.S. companies as a market diversification step, started to design even the packaging of their products according to the taste of the U.S. consumer.

The most important reason for the increasing interest of the U.S. in Türkiye is the desire not to repeat the supply crisis seen during the pandemic. U.S. buyers also intend to stay away from possible repercussions of Chinese-Taiwanese tensions.

Berke İçten, President of the Turkish Shoe Manufacturers’ Association (TASD), stated that exports to the U.S. have increased in the shoe industry as well.

“We can say that the exports have increased 20 times compared to 10 years ago,” he said.

“The U.S. is the world’s largest purchasing country, with annual consumption and imports of 1.8 billion pairs. There are boutiques that sell brands from us and chain stores with more affordable prices. The work we started as an association in 2014 bears fruit. Last September, 15 of our companies were in the U.S.”

Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (İTHİB) President Ahmet Öksüz noted that the sector made $866 million worth exports to the U.S. in 2022.

“We know that we can get a bigger share in the U.S. market,” Öksüz said.

“We have increased our share of imports of the U.S. to over 3 percent. As Turkish manufacturers and exporters, we will increase our share in all markets. As the Turkish textile industry, we want to be more active in the U.S., which is the world’s largest textile buyer with total imports of $36.3 billion. For this purpose, we have many effective organizational plans.”

Ahmet Nakkaş, Spring Near East Mfg. Co. Ltd Türkiye member of the board of directors, who manages the Türkiye purchases of brands based in the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. based brands, stated that the increase in orders that came with the pandemic gained momentum.

“In 2022, we exceeded our targets and grew by 60 percent,” he said.

“This year, we aim to complete the year with 2022 figures due to the recession. The success has also increased the diversity in product groups, helping new suppliers enter the chain.”

Emphasizing that the sanctions against China have a positive effect on Türkiye, Nakkaş believes that advantages such as experience, geographical proximity and speed are still effective.

“Capacity gaps may also occur in 2022, which means price competition,” he said.

“Turkish manufacturers should emphasize proactive marketing. They should mobilize buyers around the world.”

Turkey, Economy,

WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles
LATEST NEWS

  1. Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

    Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

  2. Memphis releases deadly police beating video

    Memphis releases deadly police beating video

  3. New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

    New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting

  4. Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

    Rome archaeologists search for start of Appian Way

  5. Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

    Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Recommended
US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom
Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs

Elevator maker Kone to cut 1000 jobs
Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media
Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year

Ukraine grain harvest set to fall further this year
Fraud claims wipe $45 bln off Adani group stocks

Fraud claims wipe $45 bln off Adani group stocks
UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent

UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent
WORLD Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Elon Musk, White House discuss electric vehicles

Tesla head Elon Musk met with senior White House officials on Jan. 27 to discuss the Biden administration's push to grow the electric vehicle market, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
ECONOMY Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Unlicensed foreign realtors selling houses through social media

Foreigners residing for a long time in the southern province of Antalya have started to work illegally as real estate agents to sell or rent properties with a 10 percent commission through social media groups amid the increasing demand of Ukrainians and Russians to reside in the city.
SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.