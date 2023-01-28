Türkiye aims for increase in exports to top markets

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s total exports were $226.5 billion in 2022. The interest of purchasing delegations in Türkiye, which has recently increased both its market and product diversity with its export-based growth policy, is also high.

The increasing demand of procurement committees in many business lines, especially in the textile, grain, leather, footwear and chemistry sectors, draws attention.

While the exporters drew attention to their demands for competitive exchange rates and access to finance; they state that the increase in the exchange rate is important in reaching the record export target expected in 2023.

Germany had the largest share in 2022 exports with $18.9 billion. The United States followed Germany with $14.3 billion. The United Kingdom is in third place with $12.2 billion.

Exporters, who increased their meetings with U.S. companies as a market diversification step, started to design even the packaging of their products according to the taste of the U.S. consumer.

The most important reason for the increasing interest of the U.S. in Türkiye is the desire not to repeat the supply crisis seen during the pandemic. U.S. buyers also intend to stay away from possible repercussions of Chinese-Taiwanese tensions.

Berke İçten, President of the Turkish Shoe Manufacturers’ Association (TASD), stated that exports to the U.S. have increased in the shoe industry as well.

“We can say that the exports have increased 20 times compared to 10 years ago,” he said.

“The U.S. is the world’s largest purchasing country, with annual consumption and imports of 1.8 billion pairs. There are boutiques that sell brands from us and chain stores with more affordable prices. The work we started as an association in 2014 bears fruit. Last September, 15 of our companies were in the U.S.”

Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (İTHİB) President Ahmet Öksüz noted that the sector made $866 million worth exports to the U.S. in 2022.

“We know that we can get a bigger share in the U.S. market,” Öksüz said.

“We have increased our share of imports of the U.S. to over 3 percent. As Turkish manufacturers and exporters, we will increase our share in all markets. As the Turkish textile industry, we want to be more active in the U.S., which is the world’s largest textile buyer with total imports of $36.3 billion. For this purpose, we have many effective organizational plans.”

Ahmet Nakkaş, Spring Near East Mfg. Co. Ltd Türkiye member of the board of directors, who manages the Türkiye purchases of brands based in the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. based brands, stated that the increase in orders that came with the pandemic gained momentum.

“In 2022, we exceeded our targets and grew by 60 percent,” he said.

“This year, we aim to complete the year with 2022 figures due to the recession. The success has also increased the diversity in product groups, helping new suppliers enter the chain.”

Emphasizing that the sanctions against China have a positive effect on Türkiye, Nakkaş believes that advantages such as experience, geographical proximity and speed are still effective.

“Capacity gaps may also occur in 2022, which means price competition,” he said.

“Turkish manufacturers should emphasize proactive marketing. They should mobilize buyers around the world.”