Türkiye adds another drillship to its fleet

Türkiye adds another drillship to its fleet

NEŞE KARANFİL- ANKARA
Türkiye adds another drillship to its fleet

 

A ship named Mukavemet or Resistance will soon join Türkiye’s fleet tasked to drill the natural gas reserves and transport them to the national natural gas network, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

With recent discoveries and re-assessment of earlier findings, Türkiye has around 710 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea.

In an interview with a group of reporters, Dönmez informed that the new ship was named after the Turkish Resistance Organization, a group the Turkish Cypriots had established against the Greek Cypriots’ terror attacks in the late 1950s.

“This ship, Mukavemet, has joined our fleet to carry out the operations on the seabed. It will very soon start its operations,” Dönmez told reporters. The Mukavemet is expected to be deployed to the Sakarya Natural Gas Field in February. It can carry out operations up to a depth of 2,200 in the sea.

“This ship is equipped with two cranes to place heavy equipment on the seabed: One with a capacity of 150 tons and the other with a capacity of 40 tons. Plus, a platform is being prepared on the seabed for the operations of underwater robots,” Dönmez informed.

Two underwater robots will be able to work at the same time, and they will be used and controlled remotely by the Turkish engineers, he added.

Türkiye already has more than 50 vessels working for the drilling and transporting the natural gas from the reserves to the natural gas processing center in Filyos in the eastern Black Sea region.

A countdown for pumping the natural gas to the national distribution network is ongoing, with plans to start it at the end of March. The gas will first be transported to Filyos through 170 kilometers of long pipeline. Following the technical procedures, the gas will be transferred to BOTAŞ, the Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, where the gas will be tested. In the first phase, the center will pump around 10 million cubic meters daily, and this amount will be increased to 40 million cubic meters in four years.

HH Most work completed

In the meantime, the chairman and the CEO of Turkish Petroleum, Melih Han Bilgin, informed that most of the work to transport the natural gas to the national system is completed.

“Yes, our job is difficult. Most of the work is done. We have a few weeks left [to accomplish]. Our teams are working day and night in the field and writing history,” Bilgin said.

He also noted that the works at the Filyos center are marking the most important chapters of Türkiye’s development in terms of energy infrastructure.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

    MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

  2. Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

    Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

  3. Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran

    Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran

  4. 506 PKK terrorists neutralized so far in Operation Claw-Lock: Akar

    506 PKK terrorists neutralized so far in Operation Claw-Lock: Akar

  5. EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul

    EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul
Recommended
UK ambulance workers strike again as unions call for talks

UK ambulance workers strike again as unions call for talks
US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom

US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom
Iraqi central bank chief leaves post

Iraqi central bank chief leaves post
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’

Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
Meloni eyes boost in energy ties with Algeria

Meloni eyes boost in energy ties with Algeria
WORLD Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine where they can help fight Russia's invasion, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Iraqi central bank chief leaves post

Iraqi central bank chief leaves post

Iraq’s prime minister said yesterday the country’s central bank governor had been relieved of his duties as the local currency continues to fall against the dollar.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.