Türkiye acts to protect children’s privacy with proposed ‘right to be forgotten’

Türkiye acts to protect children’s privacy with proposed ‘right to be forgotten’

ANKARA
Türkiye acts to protect children’s privacy with proposed ‘right to be forgotten’

Türkiye’s parliamentary subcommittee on children’s rights has called for legal recognition of the “right to be forgotten” to protect children’s privacy in the digital age, warning that parents’ social media posts are creating permanent online records for children long before they can give consent.

According to the commission’s report covering threats facing children in digital media, sharing the joys and challenges of parenthood on social media has become a social norm.

As a result, children began accumulating digital records at a very early age, often without any control over how their images or personal information are used.

The subcommittee argued that children should have the right to control their online histories.

It recommended legal mechanisms that would allow past content to be deleted or restricted when necessary.

According to the report, a legally defined “right to be forgotten” would help remove digital traces and images linked to childhood vulnerability or harm, and protect children from the long-term stigmatizing effects of digital media.

The “right to be forgotten” refers to an individual’s ability to request the removal or restriction of personal data and online content that is no longer in their best interests.

Lawmakers also proposed the creation of a dedicated section for individuals aged 0–18.

This section would set out child-specific rules for data processing, storage, third-party sharing and consent, tailored to children’s age and level of development.

In the context of rising pedophilia cases globally, the report also cautioned that children’s photos risk being misused on exploitative websites without parents’ knowledge.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

    Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

  2. Erdoğan pays visit to Saudi Arabia amid US-Iran tension

    Erdoğan pays visit to Saudi Arabia amid US-Iran tension

  3. Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

    Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

  4. Lebanon PM says won't allow country to be dragged into new conflict

    Lebanon PM says won't allow country to be dragged into new conflict

  5. Kremlin warns of 'dangerous' moment as US-Russia nuclear treaty set to expire

    Kremlin warns of 'dangerous' moment as US-Russia nuclear treaty set to expire
Recommended
Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year

Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to enter service this year
Erdoğan pays visit to Saudi Arabia amid US-Iran tension

Erdoğan pays visit to Saudi Arabia amid US-Iran tension
MHP leader rules out early polls, rejects CHP calls

MHP leader rules out early polls, rejects CHP calls
Türkiye’s pilot numbers reach 17,910 as civil aviation expands

Türkiye’s pilot numbers reach 17,910 as civil aviation expands
Athens targets Turkish property boom in border zones

Athens targets Turkish property boom in border zones
Türkiye tightens controls in global hunt for stolen Louvre jewels

Türkiye tightens controls in global hunt for stolen Louvre jewels
WORLD Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

Dozen people entered Egypt from Gaza Rafah opening day: Source

A handful of injured Palestinians and their companions entered Egypt from Gaza on Feb. 2, the first day of a limited reopening of the Rafah border crossing, a source on the Egyptian side of the border told AFP.

ECONOMY IFC invests in Otokoç Otomotiv to advance mobility

IFC invests in Otokoç Otomotiv to advance mobility

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, announced on Feb. 3 its first financing package for Otokoç Otomotiv — a leading automotive retail and car rental company in Türkiye — to promote wider adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿