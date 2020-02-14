Turkish wrestler Adar bags silver in European final

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish wrestler Yasemin Adar earned a silver medal in the European Wrestling Championships in Rome on Feb. 13

Adar was beaten by Ekaterina Bukina from Russia 4-3 in the women's 76-kg final.



Adar, last year, won a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Meanwhile, Bedia Gün of Turkey won a bronze medal in the European Wrestling Championships.

Gün defeated her Moldovan opponent Mariana Dragutan 11-4 in the women's 55-kg medal match in Rome.

Italy hosts the 2020 European Championships, which runs through Feb. 16.