Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics

TOKYO

Turkish women's volleyball team beat Argentina 3-0 in Preliminary Round Pool B match at 2020 Tokyo to reach quarterfinals for first time in Olympics on July 31.

Turkey fell back 5-2 with service mistakes and seemed ineffective at the start of the game but managed to win the first set 25-23.

Taking the second set with 25-20 and the third set 25-18, Turkey won the match 3-0 and reached the quarterfinals for first time in Olympics history.

Turkey will play against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on 2 August in the last game of Pool B.