Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarterfinals in CEV EuroVolley 2021

  • August 30 2021 09:05:00

Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarterfinals in CEV EuroVolley 2021

ISTANBUL
Turkish womens volleyball team reach quarterfinals in CEV EuroVolley 2021

Turkey on Aug. 31 will take on Poland in the quarter-finals of the Women’s European Volleyball Championship after making six wins in six games with a win over the Czech Republic.

The Turkish women defeated the Czechs 3-1 (25 - 13, 22 - 25, 25 - 14 and 25 - 13) on Aug. 29 in front of more than 2,000 Turkish fans in Kolodruma Sports Hall in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Hande Baladin led all the scorers contributing 19 points for the win of Turkey, while her teammates Tuğba Şenoğlu and Ebrar Karakurt scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Gabriela Orvosova was the top performer for the Czech Republic, finishing with 10 points.

Karakurt said losing a set usually has a positive effect on the squad. We like to come back,” she said after the game.

“When the team loses a set, we always stick together. We push each other knowing the importance of this match. Losing it meant we are out of the tournament, but we won,” she added.

The outside spiker also praised fans who were in the stands.

“Turkish fans are always amazing,” Karakurt said. “Whenever we go, they are always with us. This victory is for them.”

Turkey coach Giovanni Guidetti said his side played well in a very important game.

“Unfortunately, we made a lot of unfortunate mistakes in the second set, the Italian coach said. “But it’s normal and good for players to feel a lot of pressure. It was good for us to feel and experience this pressure. We look forward to the next match.”

Two other games in the quarter-finals will pit Sweden against the Netherlands and Serbia against France. The final matchup was to be decided late on Aug. 30.

EuroVolley,

WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

  2. Nation marks Independence War victory

    Nation marks Independence War victory

  3. Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

    Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

  4. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  5. Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks

    Ministry to monitor ‘effects’ of K-Pop on young Turks
Recommended
Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig
F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe reach UEFA Europa League group phase
Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike

Motocross legend crosses Istanbul Strait on specially designed bike
Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021

Turkey finishes group stage flawless at EuroVolley 2021
WORLD Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers should be priority group for COVID jabs: WHO

Teachers and school staff should be among the groups prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations so that schools in Europe and Central Asia can stay open, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef said on Aug. 30.

ECONOMY Erdoğan praises Turkeys drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Erdoğan praises Turkey's drone technology as Akıncı UCAV added to military inventory

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

SPORTS Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor moves atop in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Giresunspor 1-0 on Aug. 29 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match to move atop the league standings.