Turkish woman appointed to senior role at Nielsen

  • August 31 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A Turkish woman executive has been appointed as the senior vice president responsible for intelligent analytics of U.S. information, data and measurement firm Nielsen.

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been serving as Nielsen Turkey’s general manager for four years. She is also an executive board member of Nielsen Global.

In her new role, Erdoğan will be responsible for operations in 55 countries in the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

She has an experience of 20 years in sales, marketing and international strategy positions.

Previously, she was the marketing director of the laundry and home care units of Düsseldorf-based consumer goods company Henkel.

After joining Nielsen in 2013, she led a team to establish the fast-moving consumer goods e-commerce panel of the company in Turkey.

Erdoğan graduated from Istanbul Technical University’s chemical engineering department in 1996.

Nielsen operates in over 100 countries and employs approximately 44,000 people worldwide.

The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is currently a component of the S&P 500 index.

