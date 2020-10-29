Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  • October 29 2020 10:49:00

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 

According to a company statement on Oct. 28, the new deal with UK-based Crosslee PLC will help Vestel get a foothold in new markets while strengthening its presence in Europe and the UK.

The deal was for the acquisition of the Hostess and White Knight business trademarks, intellectual property rights, domain names, and some equipment related to these trademarks.

The registration process for the trademark transfer is being completed in the EU while the process continues in some non-EU countries.

Vestel, one of the world’s leading original design manufacturers (ODM) in consumer electronics and household appliances, exports its products to 157 countries around the world.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Intl footwear expo begins in Antalya

Int'l footwear expo begins in Antalya
Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019

Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019
Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection

Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection
Economic confidence up in October

Economic confidence up in October
Tourism sector targets alternative markets

Tourism sector targets alternative markets
Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’

Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.