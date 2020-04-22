Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss fight against COVID-19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The presidents of Turkey and Iran on April 22 discussed the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call, according to an official statement.

Turkey's Directorate of Communications said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Erdoğan on April 22 also spoke with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the phone, said an official statement.

Turkey's Directorate of Communications said Erdogan and Mirziyoyev exchanged views on issues ranging from the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic to bilateral relations and regional developments.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Meanwhile, defense ministers of Turkey and Britain discussed the cooperation in combatting the novel coronavirus on April 22.

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement that Hulusi Akar and his British counterpart Ben Wallace addressed “the importance of cooperation and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, bilateral and regional developments and defense industry cooperation.”

The conversation came after a cargo plane carrying medical equipment from Turkey reached the U.K. early on April 22.