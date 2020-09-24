Turkish-US trade increases amid pandemic: EXIM official

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish and American companies will continue to work together in order to seek opportunities to serve the interests of the citizens of both countries, said a board member of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

Speaking at the 38th American-Turkish Conference, Spencer Bachus said Turkey is an attractive destination for foreign investment and it continues to be a great link between the East and the West.

Drawing attention to two countries’ goal of $100 billion in trade volume, Bachus said: "Despite the economic impact of the pandemic, there was an increase in trade between the two countries in the first half of 2020."

He added especially the energy and aviation sectors played an important role in this increase.

Also, David Satterfield, the U.S. ambassador to Ankara, emphasized the potential of economic and commercial relations between the US and Turkey.

He said the textile and energy sectors has brought together many Turkish and American entrepreneurs.

He added two countries have been doing extremely significant investments in advanced technologies.

Touching on the S-400 and F-35 issues, he underlined that both parties are making efforts to solve political problems and the basis for dialogue is strongly maintained.

Digital economy, construction and infrastructure sectors were also discussed at the conference.

Focusing on bilateral economic, trade, and strategic ties, the 38th American-Turkish Conference is co-organized by the Turkey-US Business Council (TAIK) of Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and the US Chamber of Commerce.