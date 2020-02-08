Turkish Treasury posts $3.8 bln cash surplus

  February 08 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of 22.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.84 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 7.

Last month, the Treasury's cash revenues amounted to 119.95 billion Turkish liras ($20.2 billion), up 23 percent on a yearly basis, according to the ministry's data, released on Friday.

Its expenditures -- including interest payments of 7.56 billion Turkish liras ($1.27 billion) -- increased 2.85 percent to 97.2 billion Turkish liras ($16.4 billion), compared to the same month last year.

In January, the Treasury's non-interest expenditures were 89.6 billion Turkish liras ($15.1 billion) and non-interest cash balance was 30.35 billion Turkish liras ($5.1 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.93 on average in January.

Turkey,

