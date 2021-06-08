Turkish Treasury posts $3.36 bln cash deficit in May

  June 08 2021

ANKARA
The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 29 billion Turkish liras ($3.36 billion) last month, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance announced on June 7. 

In May, the Treasury's cash revenues totaled 85.26 billion liras ($9.88 billion), showing a 13.5% yearly increase. 

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 10.97 billion liras ($1.27 billion), reached some 114.27 billion liras ($13.24 billion), up 34% over the same period.

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 103.3 billion liras ($11.97 billion), driving an 18-billion-lira ($2.1-billion) deficit in the primary balance.

The Treasury had no privatization or fund income - including transfers by the Turkish Privatization Administration, 4.5G license payments, and land sale revenues - in May.

Last month's cash deficit of $3.36 billion represented the Treasury's cash revenues minus expenditures, including interest payments.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 8.49 at the end of May.

Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on June 8 morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

