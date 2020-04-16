Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

  • April 16 2020 07:00:00

Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry issued gold bonds and certificates for 15,479 kilograms (34,125 pounds) of the precious metal on April 15. 

The ministry collected 8,707 kg of gold of 995/1000 purity for bonds and 6,772 kg for lease certificates, it announced in an online statement.

A 0.75% semi-annual coupon/lease rate will apply to the bonds and certificates, which will be settled on Friday and mature on April 16, 2021.

The Treasury issued the certificates in return for gold bars weighing a minimum of one kilogram.


Turkey, Bond,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

    Quarantines imposed in 227 residential areas in 58 provinces

  2. Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

    Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

  3. Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

    Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

  5. Construction on Salda Lake beach sparks fury

    Construction on Salda Lake beach sparks fury
Recommended
Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon
Turkeys tea exports rise 51 pct in three months

Turkey's tea exports rise 51 pct in three months
Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households

Turkey begins distribution of cash aid to households
Housing sales surge 33% in January-March

Housing sales surge 33% in January-March 
IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression

IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression
Brent oil dives below $30 a barrel with oversupply

Brent oil dives below $30 a barrel with oversupply

WORLD Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed the 130,000 mark on April 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

Turkish contact-tracing app to be unveiled soon

A mobile application developed by young Turkish entrepreneurs to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will be presented to users soon, one of its developers has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.