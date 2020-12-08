Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions

  • December 08 2020 09:37:00

Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed around 3.75 billion Turkish liras ($478.6 million) from domestic markets on Dec. 7, according to an official statement.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that some 1.62 billion Turkish liras ($206.6 million) in two-year fixed coupon bonds – semiannually, reopen, second issuance – were sold in the first auction.

The Treasury bill will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Nov. 9, 2022. The total tender amounted to 2.88 billion Turkish liras ($367.2 million) with a 56% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 700-day government bonds was accepted at 6.96%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 13.92% and 14.40%, respectively.

In the second auction on Monday, the Treasury issued five-year fixed coupon bonds – new issuance – totaling 2.14 billion Turkish liras ($272.9 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Oct. 1, 2025.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 2.97 billion Turkish liras ($378.7 million), with a 72% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 1,757-day government bonds was accepted at 6.60% of the periodic interest rate, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 13.21% and 13.64%, respectively.

 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  5. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Recommended
Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November

Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November
Turkey touts economic, legal confidence-building steps

Turkey touts economic, legal confidence-building steps
First export train to China passes through Ankara

First export train to China passes through Ankara
Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t
Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again
WORLD UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

Britain on Dec. 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country’s history with a new COVID-19 jab.
ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 