Turkish Treasury borrows $74 mln from domestic markets

  • August 26 2020 07:00:00

Turkish Treasury borrows $74 mln from domestic markets

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows $74 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 547.5 billion Turkish liras ($74 million) from domestic markets through lease certificates on Aug. 25.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry issued the four-year fixed rent rate lease certificates to the banks through direct sale method in order to increase the domestic savings, broaden the investor base and diversify the borrowing instruments.

The 1,456-day lease certificates, with a periodic rent rate (six months) of 6.80%, will be settled on Wednesday, while they will mature on Aug. 21, 2024.

 

Turkey, economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

    Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece

    Turkey wants no pre-conditions, 'honest' EU mediation for talks with Greece

  4. Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head

    Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,163 daily cases increase by 1,502

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,163 daily cases increase by 1,502
Recommended
Turkish firms climb up in global top contractors list

Turkish firms climb up in global top contractors list
Turkeys manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August
Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals

Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals
Turkish Treasury borrows $818 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $818 mln through auctions
Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head

Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head
Turkey lifts tariffs on Venezuelan seeds, cheese

Turkey lifts tariffs on Venezuelan seeds, cheese
WORLD German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Aug. 24 he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $74 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $74 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 547.5 billion Turkish liras ($74 million) from domestic markets through lease certificates on Aug. 25.
SPORTS Turkey to partially reopen football to fans in October

Turkey to partially reopen football to fans in October

Turkey's football federation agreed on Aug. 25 to allow a limited number of fans to attend Super Lig matches starting in October - but only if everyone wears masks.    