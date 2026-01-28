Turkish travel association seeks to block access to major online booking platforms

Turkish travel association seeks to block access to major online booking platforms

ISTANBUL
Turkish travel association seeks to block access to major online booking platforms

The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) has initiated legal proceedings seeking to block access to 10 foreign-based online travel platforms, including Airbnb, Expedia, Hotels.com and Agoda, citing violations of Turkish regulations.

TÜRSAB claims these platforms operate in Türkiye without local registration, licenses or tax obligations, allowing them to dominate the market unfarily and create competition disadvantages for domestic travel agencies.

Under the Turkish law regarding travel agencies, only registered travel agencies are authorized to conduct sales, marketing promotion and booking services within the country.

TÜRSAB warned that unlicensed global platforms operate outside the scope of regulation, controlling the market under the pretext of offering convenience to consumers while providing no legally accountable entity for customer grievances.

“This legal action aims not only to protect the rights of licensed travel agencies but also to prevent consumer harm resulting from unregulated activity,” TÜRSAB said.

The association highlighted that these platforms’ practices are unfair and undermine both the integrity of the national tourism sector and state oversight mechanisms.

TÜRSAB emphasized that its legal campaign will continue decisively against all unregistered operators, regardless of their size or market influence, with the dual aim of safeguarding consumer rights and maintaining a fair, regulated environment for Türkiye’s travel industry.

The request to block access also extends to other prominent travel platforms, including GetYourGuide, Viator, Isango, ToursByLocals, Trip.com and Musement.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

    Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

  2. Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

    Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

  3. US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

    US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

  4. Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

    Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

  5. Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored

    Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored
Recommended
Indictment shows teenage girls acting as leaders in Istanbul-based gang

Indictment shows teenage girls acting as leaders in Istanbul-based gang
Flamingos draw attention after landing in Kastamonu stream

Flamingos draw attention after landing in Kastamonu stream
23 Turkish universities reach Europe’s top 500 in elite index

23 Turkish universities reach Europe’s top 500 in elite index
Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council

Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council
Turkish Intelligence’s Victory in Syria: Those Who See Everything Prevail

Turkish Intelligence’s Victory in Syria: Those Who See Everything Prevail
Authorities repatriate 14 criminals from Georgia, Europe

Authorities repatriate 14 criminals from Georgia, Europe
Authorities arrest six accused of spying for Iran

Authorities arrest six accused of spying for Iran
WORLD Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran vows to resist any US attack, insists ready for nuclear deal

Iran's foreign minister warned Wednesday its forces would respond immediately and forcefully to any U.S. military operation after President Donald Trump declared time was running out to avoid one, but did not rule out a new deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

ECONOMY Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

Gold soars past $5,500 as Trump sabre rattles over Iran

Gold prices soared to another fresh record above $5,500 Thursday, while oil advanced and stocks fell after Donald Trump ramped up geopolitical tensions with his threatened military strike on Iran.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿