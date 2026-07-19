Turkish top diplomat visits Qatar for high-level talks

Turkish top diplomat visits Qatar for high-level talks

DOHA
Turkish top diplomat visits Qatar for high-level talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan traveled to Qatar on July 19 for talks with the country’s top leadership, as Ankara and Doha seek to deepen their strategic partnership and coordinate on regional developments.

Fidan first met Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani before being received by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry did not disclose details of the meetings.

Reports said ahead of the visit that Fidan was expected to reaffirm Ankara’s solidarity with Qatar following recent attacks and discuss the expanding bilateral relationship, which the two countries describe as a strategic partnership.

The talks were also expected to cover preparations for the 12th meeting of the high strategic committee between the countries, which is scheduled to take place in Türkiye later this year under the co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Qatari emir.

Fidan was also set to underscore the importance of strengthening cooperation on connectivity projects, which Ankara views as increasingly important for economic stability and energy security.

The visit comes amid frequent high-level contacts between the two countries. Fidan last visited Qatar on May 11-12.

Türkiye and Qatar formalized their strategic partnership in 2014 and have since expanded cooperation through regular meetings and agreements spanning political, economic and defense fields.

The latest diplomatic engagement follows Erdoğan’s visit to Qatar on July 14 to offer condolences over the death of former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who ruled the Gulf state from 1995 to 2013.

In a condolence message issued before the visit, Erdoğan described Sheikh Hamad as a “valued friend” and credited him with making significant contributions to Türkiye-Qatar relations in politics, trade, defense, social affairs and culture.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

    Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

  2. New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

    New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

  3. Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

    Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

  4. Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

    Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

  5. Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

    Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data
Recommended
Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims
Streaming sites face 2 pct tax to save cinemas

Streaming sites face 2 pct tax to save cinemas
Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined

Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined
Fidan urges return to US-Iran memorandum

Fidan urges return to US-Iran memorandum
Türkiye condemns Greece over minority school closures

Türkiye condemns Greece over minority school closures
Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation

Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation
Özel calls on high court to reverse CHP convention ruling

Özel calls on high court to reverse CHP convention ruling
WORLD US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

The United States carried out a ninth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran early on July 20 after announcing the death of another American service member, while Tehran retaliated against Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed an attack in Syria.
ECONOMY Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Brent crude hit its highest price since June on June 20 due to renewed fighting between the United States and Iran.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿