Turkish top diplomat visits Qatar for high-level talks

DOHA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan traveled to Qatar on July 19 for talks with the country’s top leadership, as Ankara and Doha seek to deepen their strategic partnership and coordinate on regional developments.

Fidan first met Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani before being received by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry did not disclose details of the meetings.

Reports said ahead of the visit that Fidan was expected to reaffirm Ankara’s solidarity with Qatar following recent attacks and discuss the expanding bilateral relationship, which the two countries describe as a strategic partnership.

The talks were also expected to cover preparations for the 12th meeting of the high strategic committee between the countries, which is scheduled to take place in Türkiye later this year under the co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Qatari emir.

Fidan was also set to underscore the importance of strengthening cooperation on connectivity projects, which Ankara views as increasingly important for economic stability and energy security.

The visit comes amid frequent high-level contacts between the two countries. Fidan last visited Qatar on May 11-12.

Türkiye and Qatar formalized their strategic partnership in 2014 and have since expanded cooperation through regular meetings and agreements spanning political, economic and defense fields.

The latest diplomatic engagement follows Erdoğan’s visit to Qatar on July 14 to offer condolences over the death of former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who ruled the Gulf state from 1995 to 2013.

In a condolence message issued before the visit, Erdoğan described Sheikh Hamad as a “valued friend” and credited him with making significant contributions to Türkiye-Qatar relations in politics, trade, defense, social affairs and culture.