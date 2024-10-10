Turkish top diplomat urges peace talks in Ukraine conflict, warns of WMD risks

DUBROVNIK
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday warned the risk of the Russia-Ukraine war spreading is greater than ever, and that the use of nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction in the conflict cannot be ruled out.

He made the remarks at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

In his speech, he reiterated Ankara's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye has steadfastly continued its diplomatic efforts to end the war since the beginning, citing Ankara’s role in hosting negotiations between the warring parties, facilitating the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and acting as a mediator in prisoner exchanges.

He observed that the conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated global polarization.

Regarding Russia's participation in the talks, Fidan underlined that a sustainable solution can only be achieved by involving all parties, including Russia, in the negotiations.

He said ensuring food security, freedom of navigation, protecting nuclear energy facilities, and safeguarding critical infrastructure can help mitigate the devastation caused by the war.

The summit, which was first held in the Greek capital Athens in August 2023 and then in Tirana, Albania, in February 2024, brings together leaders from Ukraine and regional countries.

The one-day summit was attended by the presidents from Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar, Montenegro Jakov Milatovic, Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, and Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, as well as the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Romania and Moldova were also represented by their foreign ministers.

Meanwhile, Fidan also met with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman during his visit to Dubrovnik.

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
