Turkish top diplomat calls on G20 to play more active role in Gaza

RIO DE JANERIO

Türkiye’s top diplomat has called on the G20 to play a more effective role in ending the tragedy of the Palestinians in Gaza through a full ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in his diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in Brazil.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro hosted by Brazil, the term president of the international body of the 20 wealthiest countries and the European Union. He also had bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts from the participant countries, such as the United States, Germany, Egypt and Bolivia.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan addressed his colleagues at the first forum devoted to the role of the G20 in ongoing international conflicts. Underlining the need for ending the ongoing massacres in Gaza, the minister called on the G20 and other international institutions to play a more active role in establishing a ceasefire and launching a new effort for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question.

On the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Fidan assured the G20 that Türkiye will continue its initiatives for resolving the conflict through a negotiated agreement. The Turkish minister also emphasized the growing role of the G20 in addressing all these geopolitical conflicts as well as challenges stemming from global disparity, injustice, economic turbulence, environmental problems and artificial intelligence.

Fidan meets US, German counterparts

On the sidelines of the G20 meetings, Fidan met United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. In his meeting with Blinken, the two ministers did discuss joint steps for reaching a full ceasefire as soon as possible.

Fidan and Blinken also raised the recent developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia, NATO’S enlargement, the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as other regional matters. The two ministers elaborated the timing of the upcoming high-level bilateral exchanges.

The Turkish minister, in his exchange with Baerbock, reiterated Ankara’s stance on the steps that can be taken for ending the conflict in Gaza. The two ministers did review the bilateral issues as well.

Fidan meets Egyptian counterpart

Fidan met his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Samih Shukry in Rio as well. The two ministers elaborated the results of a recent meeting between the two countries’ presidents and discussed the steps to be taken to advance the ties.

They analyzed the recent developments in Gaza and what can be done in the political field. The ministers reviewed the measures for increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Egyptian Foreign Minister Shukry is expected to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum which will highlight the ongoing tragedy in Gaza in a special session with the participation of high-level diplomats from prominent regional countries.