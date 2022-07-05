Turkish Technic, Oman Air sign services agreement

ISTANBUL

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center of Turkish Airlines (THY), and Oman Air have signed a comprehensive 10-year component pool and advance exchange contract for the airline’s fleet of Boeing B737 Next Generation and Boeing 737 MAX family.

Under the contract, the Istanbul-based MRO center will provide component pool, component maintenance and advance exchange services for Oman Air’s Boeing B737 Next Generation and Boeing B737 MAX family fleet, according to the statement Oman Air released on July 3.

This multi-year contract will enable Oman Air to benefit from Turkish Technic’s decades of experience in component maintenance, the statement added.

“We are happy that Oman Air has decided to partner with us for component pool and exchange services. As a leading component service provider of more than 900 aircraft from all around the world, we will do our best to help ensure Oman Air continues to meet its customers’ expectations. With another milestone contract in our partnership, we look forward to supporting Oman Air’s fleet of Boeing B737 Next Generation and Boeing 737 MAX family.’’ said Mikail Akbulut, the CEO of Turkish Technic.

The services to be provided by Turkish Technic were selected for being the ideal solutions for Oman Air Boeing B737 Next Generation and Boeing 737 MAX operations, said Captain Nasser Ahmed Al Salmi, chief operating officer of Oman Air.

“We are pleased to entrust the leading trademark, Turkish Technic, with the maintenance of our aircraft. We put our confidence in the globally recognized services provided by Turkish Technic,” he added.