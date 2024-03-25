Turkish tanker crew rescues 120 migrants off Tunisia

ANKARA
A Turkish tanker ship owned by a private company has undertaken a humanitarian mission off Tunisia, rescuing 120 migrants on a sinking boat.

While en route to Malta, the crew of the tanker named Beks Bodrum/Valut received an urgent distress call and swiftly altered their course to aid the refugee boat.

Upon reaching the scene, the crew initiated a rescue operation, successfully evacuating the 120 migrants aboard their ship and providing them with essential food assistance.

A video recorded by a crew member captured poignant moments as some of the migrants struggled with the waves before ascending onto the vessel.

Earlier this month, the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that at least 8,565 people died on migration routes worldwide in 2023, making it the deadliest year since records began a decade ago.

So far this year, 512 deaths have already been recorded as of March 6.

The Mediterranean Sea, where many migrants try to reach southern Europe from northern Africa, continues to be the deadliest route for migrants, with at least 3,129 deaths and disappearances registered last year.

Slightly more than half of the total migrant deaths in 2023 came as a result of drowning, with 9 percent caused by vehicle accidents and 7 percent in violence, the IOM said.

