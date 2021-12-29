Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

He became the first person to swim under 25 seconds in the event.

Sakçı broke the record of South African Cameron van der Burgh and Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich, which stood at 25.25.

Van der Burgh took the record in 2009 FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin and Shymanovich had the same time in the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Russia.

Earlier this year, Sakçı hinted at what he was capable of when he swam a 25.02 50 breaststroke during his leg of the 4x50m medley relay of the LEN European Short Course Championships.

He’s been consistently fast in the event, and still holds the Turkish 17-18 age group record in the 50 breaststroke.

