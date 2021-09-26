Turkish swimmer becomes finswimming world champion

ANKARA

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak has become the world champion in the men’s 5,000-meter race at the CMAS Open Water Finswimming World Championship held in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Toparlak reached the finish line with a time of 43.50.88 in the breathtaking race.

Alexander Jimenez of Colombia won the silver medal with a time of 44.05.43, while Ukrainian Oleksii Zakharov took the bronze with 45.01.30.

A total of 15 athletes from 10 different countries took part in Toparlak’s category.

Congratulating Toparlak on becoming the champion, Şahin Özen, president of the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF), said: “We are very happy and excited. Our successful national athlete, Derin Toparlak, became the world champion in the 5,000-meter race in Colombia. He put on a marvelous performance.”

In July, the 24-year-old also bagged the gold medal in the men’s 1,500-meter race at the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championship.

Toparlak was the first Turkish athlete to win the world championship in adult finswimming.