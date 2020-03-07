Turkish Süper Lig: Beşiktaş beat Ankaragücü 2-1

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency

İHA Photo

Turkish Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş defeated Ankaragücü 2-1 at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul in the opening match of Week 25 on March 6.

Turkish international striker Burak Yılmaz gave an early lead to his team after he scored a penalty for Black Eagles in the 6th minute of the match.

Serbian international Adem Ljajic scored a great goal from outside the penalty box in the 88th minute to double his team's lead.

Turkish forward Ihan Parlak scored a last-gasp penalty goal in the stoppage time for Ankaragücü but his team failed to avoid the loss and the match ended 2-1.

Beşiktaş jumped to fifth place with 43 points to stay in the title race at the end of Week 25 in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Ankaragücü dropped critical points in Istanbul to move out of the relegation zone as they are currently in 17th place with 20 points.