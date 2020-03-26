Turkish state lenders announce support package

  • March 26 2020 09:51:55

Turkish state lenders announce support package

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkish state lenders announce support package

Turkish state lenders announced a financial support package on March 25in line with the government measures to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Three conventional banks – Ziraat, Halk, Vakıf – and two participation lenders – Ziraat Katılım and Vakıf Katılım – made public their package applicable for all enterprises.

All companies, which are feeling the pinch from the pandemic, can apply for support, the banks said in a joint statement.

To qualify for the support, companies should not cut down their employees registered as of the end of February.

The package will provide a 36-month term loan, with a 7.5 percent interest/financing rate annually and a six-month non-payment period.

Banks will start accepting applications for credits – for up to 100 million Turkish liras ($15.5 million) – as of Thursday.

Turkey, Ziraat Bank, vakıfbank, halkbak,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

  5. No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister

    No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister
Recommended
Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey subjects ventilators to export control
Turkey adds 687 megawatts of installed wind capacity in 2019

Turkey adds 687 megawatts of installed wind capacity in 2019
Turkey announces support for SMEs

Turkey announces support for SMEs
Turkish union, automakers agree to protect workers’ rights

Turkish union, automakers agree to protect workers’ rights
Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March
Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports

Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on March 26.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.