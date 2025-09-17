Turkish spy chief in Damascus over security, intelligence ties

DAMASCUS

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın paid a snap visit to Damascus to discuss bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries, particularly on the development of security and intelligence cooperation amid continued attacks by Israel.

Kalın met Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other senior officials on Sept. 17.

The talks focused on bilateral and regional security issues, with both sides stressing the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, political stability and social cohesion.

During the meeting, Türkiye reaffirmed its readiness to provide support to the Syrian government in addressing internal and external challenges.

Discussions also covered cooperation against the ISIL terrorist organization, strengthening institutional capacity, border security and customs, improving economic conditions and facilitating the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees.

The meeting comes two days after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sharaa met face-to-face in Doha on the sidelines of an extraordinary summit that gathered Islamic countries together following the Israeli aggression against Qatar.

Erdoğan, speaking to reporters on his return from Doha, informed about the content of his conversation with the Syrian leader.

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s messages concerning YPG, the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), are clear, stressing “Efforts to achieve integration between the SDF and the Damascus administration constitute an important step for Syria’s territorial integrity.”

Urging against provocations to hinder Syria from achieving unity and cohesion as the country is passing through a complex period, Erdoğan said, “We cannot abandon Syria in this situation. For this reason, my colleagues in charge, particularly the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Director of National Intelligence, are engaged in close dialogue with Syria.”

Erdoğan also reiterated that Syria has entered a new era, but Israel is continuing its efforts to divide it.

“The most appropriate path forward for Syria’s current circumstances would be for all sides to recognize the new situation and adjust their steps accordingly,” he said.

Türkiye has been staunchest supporter of the new administration in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. It has recently begun training the new Syrian army while extending assistance and help for the reconstruction the war-torn country.

It also calls on YPG to comply with the March 10 agreement with Damascus which stipulates the integration of the former’s armed forces with the new Syrian army before the end of this year.