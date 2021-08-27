Turkish, South Korean cooperation to ensure efficiency in water resources

ISTANBUL

As problems such as pollution, climate change and aridness develop into more prevalent issues, the role that technology could play in preserving natural resources and providing humanity with a more sustainable way of living becomes more curious.

Currently, there are numerous projects underway to combat these concerns. In the beginnings of 2021, one of the more intriguing tidings of late came from Cerebrum Tech, founded by Dr. R. Erdem Erkul.

The company, which is active in Turkey, the U.S., England, and South Korea, with the motto of “A company that gives inspiration for youth and the future” has announced a collaboration with Wi.Plat from South Korea, in order to work on technologies that enables the efficient use of water resources, savings in water consumption and sustainability.

Underlining the importance of creating technologies for the adept use of water and thus this cooperation, Cerebrum Tech Founder and Chairman Dr. R. Erdem Erkul stated: “In our day and age, environmental issues and sustainability are topics of paramount importance, an exuberant management of water resources crucial on its own. We think that with the help of technology, we can cover a great distance regarding this affair. As a Turkish company in business in South Korea, with the support of our partnership with Wi.Plat, we are aiming to increase not only water efficiency, but also employment and resource adaptability by using artificial intelligence in the detection of water leaks. It is among our primary goals, that after the technologies we produce ensure efficiency in Turkey and South Korea, to then deliver these solutions to the whole world. "

Wi.Plat CEO Sanghoon Cha added: “With anomalies related to climate change in the rise, the preservation of water resources became imperative. In this light, we are developing innovative and cutting-edge technologies to manage leaks in water supply systems. With the reduction of water leaks, we believe we can extend our preservation to other resources as well. Water leak management technologies are important to better the cause for resource efficiency. With the collaboration between Cerebrum Tech and Wi.Plat, we are aspiring to design solutions to water efficiency problems and oppose climate change with smart city technologies.”

According to the World Bank Water Resources Management Report, humanity is face to face with complicated problems and potential emergencies regarding water resources, caused by increasing demand, variance in supply and wide-spread pollution.

Climate change and population increases are expected to provide extra pressure on the issue. As more than 55 million people are negatively affected by draughts every year, almost half of the natural disasters between the years 1995-2021 comprised of floods upsetting 2,3 billion people. Hereof, technologies focusing on the management of water resources are the underlying factor to water efficiency.