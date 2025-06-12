Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

ISTANBUL
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss the situation in war-torn Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said on June 12.

The two top diplomats addressed efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

They also reviewed preparations for the upcoming meetings focused on the Palestinian issue, including the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) foreign ministers’ council that will be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on June 21–22.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,821 people and injured 15,535 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

