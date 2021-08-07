Turkish real sector’s debt restructuring gathers pace

  • August 07 2021 07:00:00

Turkish real sector’s debt restructuring gathers pace

Neşe Karanfil - ANKARA
Turkish real sector’s debt restructuring gathers pace

Restructuring of the Turkish real sector’s debts to the domestic lenders has accelerated in the past two months, according to figures from the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB).

Debts worth 24.9 billion Turkish Liras ($2.9 billion) were restructured in May and June as part of a program launched in 2018.

The program was integrated with legislation in 2019. Last month, it was extended again and the upper limit of loan debt restructuring for small firms was increased from 25 million liras ($2.9 million) to 100 million liras ($11.6 million).

In May, four tourism companies operating in the Mediterranean region of Turkey applied to the banks to restructure their debts of 7.8 billion liras ($905.2 million) in total.

In June, two energy firms approached the banks to change the repayment schedules of loans worth 5.3 billion liras ($615.1 million). Construction companies also made applications to restructure debts totaling 1.6 billion liras ($185.7 million).

The total amount of loan debts restructured by large companies in May and June reached 14.3 billion ($1.6 billion) and 10.6 billion liras ($1.3 billion), respectively.

 

 

Economy,

SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

MOST POPULAR

  1. Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

    Six arrested for ‘starting fires’ in Muğla

  2. Turkey records worrying spike in COVID-19 cases

    Turkey records worrying spike in COVID-19 cases

  3. Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea

    Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea

  4. Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister

    Number of fully vaccinated people still low, says minister

  5. It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader

    It’s wrong to be hostile to refugees: İYİ party leader
Recommended
Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur
Wildfires deal blow to world-famous pine honey production

Wildfires deal blow to world-famous pine honey production
Turkey maintains tourism targets for 2021

Turkey maintains tourism targets for 2021
Turkish Cargo ranks 3rd among global brands in June

Turkish Cargo ranks 3rd among global brands in June
Turkish banks post $4 bln net profit in January-June

Turkish banks post $4 bln net profit in January-June
Turkey’s jewelry exports up 50 pct in seven months

Turkey’s jewelry exports up 50 pct in seven months
WORLD Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Britain has warned all U.K. nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the "worsening security situation" as fighting intensifies.
ECONOMY Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Turkey's on-demand delivery pioneer Getir has sealed a three-year sponsorship deal with English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur, the club and company announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.