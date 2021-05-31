Turkish platform uses blockchain for auctions

  • May 31 2021 07:00:00

Turkish platform uses blockchain for auctions

Emre Eser - ANKARA
Turkish platform uses blockchain for auctions

Artiox, a startup based in ODTÜ Teknokent in Ankara, has been using blockchain technology for art auctions.

So far, paintings worth 4 million Turkish Liras ($467,420) have been sold via the platform, Artiox Co-Founder Tuncay Dakdevir said.

“We have created this platform for a larger portion of the populace to participate in arts events. All checks are being conducted before putting up artwork for sale. All [blockchain] tokens are asset-based. If the whole artwork is offered to the public, it gets insured under our protection. If 49 percent of it is put up for sale, it gets insured by the relevant collector or the museum,” he added.

“We only sell oil paintings through this system because they are more durable,” he also said.

Famous Turkish painters Yalçın Gökçebağ and Devrim Erbil, as well as visual artist Ahmet Güneştekin, are among those 600 people who have bought paintings using the Artiox platform.

“It can be confused with cryptocurrencies as we are also using the blockchain technology, but the system we are using is a completely trustworthy one which is a world away from them. There is an asset corresponding to the investment. The asset is insured, and the owner of the artwork provides a guarantee,” Dakdevir said.

The Artiox team, based at the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) compound in Ankara, now aims to create a user base in the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Turkey,

WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moving to new normalization phase

    Turkey moving to new normalization phase

  2. Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

    Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

  3. Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

    Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

  4. Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

  5. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships
Recommended
Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic
Aliyev says Zangezur corridor will strengthen ties with Turkey

Aliyev says Zangezur corridor will strengthen ties with Turkey
Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021
Finance minister urges financial actors take on transformative role

Finance minister urges financial actors take on 'transformative role'
Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europes air traffic

Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

İşbank becomes Turkeys 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor

İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor
WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on May 30 that South Africa would re-impose stricter measures against Covid-19 fearing the whole country will soon face a third wave of the pandemic.

ECONOMY Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Workers dig and ferry wheelbarrows laden with sand to open a new shaft at a bustling archaeological site outside of Cairo, while a handful of Egyptian archaeologists supervise from garden chairs. The dig is at the foot of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, arguably the world’s oldest pyramid, and is one of many recent excavations that are yielding troves of ancient artifacts from the country’s largest archaeological site.
SPORTS Europeans talking about Turkish football players achievements

'Europeans talking about Turkish football players' achievements'

Turkish defender Merih Demiral said people in Europe are talking about Turkish players' successes in major leagues.